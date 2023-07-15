From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

As part of measures to cushion the harsh realities of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government on Ebonyi workers, the state governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, has approved an upward review of salaries of workers in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Mr. Jude Okpor, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing in Abakaliki.

He explained that the decision was part of the State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday and presided over by the governor. He announced that the Exco approval an immediate addition of N10,000 to every worker’s salary in the state.

“He also mandated SSG, Professor Grace Umezuruike to look into the finances of the state University (EBSU) to know what comes out and goes into the university to help determine the upwards review of subvention to the university. Council also approved the employment of 1454 Ebonyians into the state civil service to fill in vacancies created in the services over the years.”

He added that the Executive Council further deliberated on the issue of water scarcity in the state, noting that the governor emphasised the need to ensure urgent provision of water to residents of the state.

“Water problems in the state came up for deliberation. After the deliberation, a matching order was given to the Commissioner for Water Resources in the state by His Excellency to get water running in all the streets of Abakaliki before the next Exco meeting. His Excellency was made to understand the hardship people in the state capital are facing over the problem of water and resolved that it must come to an end.”