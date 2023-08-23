By Steve Agbota

The Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has called on the Federal Government to provide equitable palliative for its members to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

In a statement signed issued and signed by Head of Media, MWUN, Com. John Kennedy Ikemefuna, on behalf of President General of the Union, Comrade Prince Adewale Adeyanju, the union said “The leadership of (MWUN) under the leadership of Comrade (Prince) Dr. Adewale Adeyanju, requests in the face of the recent economic reforms where the Federal Government had chosen a part of subsidy removal – a decision that has rippled the nation’s economic landscape, affecting every citizen, the industry and most especially the workforce that keeps maritime running.

According to the statement, the Maritime Workers Union in the light of the aforesaid wish to demand with humility that MWUN be considered for payment of palliative incentives to its members to cushion the excruciating effects over the subsidy removal.

The statement reads that there’s no gainsaying that the maritime industry is the fulcrum around, which the nation’s economy revolves.

“This is knowing too well that products which fill our markets, the energy that propel our factories and resources that sustain our people flow through the maritime veins; yet, amidst this turbulent times, the maritime workforce has been left grappling with uncertainties battling dual challenges of the economic restructuring and the relentlessness at sea. This is a situation that demands not just our empathy but with utmost encouragement.

“In view of the foregoing, MWUN humbly requests that palliative incentives be given our members. Hence, we as a Union suggests that a meeting of management/union be convened to discuss the modalities and when to commence payment,” the statement reads in part.