From Fred Itua, Abuja

Director-General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Issa Aremu and his counterpart in the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, backed the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Their position, however, is not in tandem with the position of Labour Unions, who have protested, insisting that the removal was done without due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The duo spoke in Abuja on Wednesday, when the Aremu inducted Professor Sulaiman as a Fellow of the Labour Institute.

Aremu, a former national vice president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), during the tenure of Adams Oshiomhole as president, led series of protests against planned removal of fuel subsidy by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Supporting the abrupt removal by President Tinubu, Aremu said: “The issue of subsidy is a reality. There us a consensus that we must remove it. I urge our colleagues in the various unions to support the decision of the president. Dialogue is the way out.

“I was appointed about two years ago. But some of the things that have inspired me came from NILDS under your leadership. The radio station will promote democracy and activities in the National Assembly. That is the first in West Africa.

“What makes this award unique is the fact that it is our anniversary period. We’re marking 48 years. You’ve maintained Industrial peace here. I don’t know how you’ve done it.”

Professor Sulaiman, in his comments, said: “We won’t take this award for granted. I know how Labour issues are treated in this country. Even the Ministry is not exempted. With the removal of fuel subsidy, I pity Labour Unions. They’ll have a battle to fight. There is no going back on the removal.

“It is a necessity. We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come up with palliatives to cushion the effects. I believe the decision was hasty. There ought to have been palliatives before the removal.

“In the 2024 Appropriation, we will use our contacts to lobby members of the National Assembly to get a good budget for the Labour Institute. We’ll midwife this and ensure that the right thing is done for the Labour Institute.”