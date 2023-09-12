From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has outlined its procedure in the distribution of palliatives to it’s citizens to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on petrol by the Federal Government.

Part of the palliatives include the 17,400 bags of rice out of which 13,700 have so far been received; 16,500 bags of maize; and bags of fertilisers.

Secretary to the State Government and shairman, State Subsidy Palliative Committee, Dr. Kingsley Emu outlined the procedure at a news conference in Asaba.

He said that the state would adopt a distribution model of 40 percent to 500 Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) wards in the state with 10 percent reserved to shore-up urban wards.

Emu further said 25 percent would be distributed to heavily impacted people consisting Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) and widows while 20 percent for poor and vulnerable households and five percent left for contingency for the local councils.

According to the SSG, every local government would receive 696 bags of rice of 50kg while maize would also be distributed to poultry farmers across the state.

He said the food item to be distributed across the state was facilitated by the Federal Government which had extended a loan to the states repayable in 20 months.

Emu said the state had since commenced process of distribution of palliatives with the payment of N5.522 billion promotion arrears to workers; N10,000 extra salary for over 50,196 workers; recruitment of 2,000 primary school teaching and non-teaching staff; the approval of three working days rotational scheme; and payment of pension arrears.

He added: “We are also working on purchasing tricycles (Keke) bi-fuel engine (petrol and gas) to be distributed across the three senatorial districts.

“Finally we are also in discussion with several organisations to provide CNG and EV powered inter and intra city commuter buses through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) option.”

Dr. Emu called on journalists and well meaning individuals to help monitor the distribution process to ensure that the items are diverted.