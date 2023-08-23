From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As part of measures to reduce intra-city transportation cost, Delta State Government said plans were underway to convert the existing tricycle (keke) assembly plant in Asaba to a dual purpose factory that would be able to produce gas-powered keke.

Besides, the state is looking at the possibility of acquiring electric vehicles for public transportation.

Tricycle is a major means of transportation in cities across the oil rich state.

The state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori who announced the initiatives in Asaba, disclosed that a committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Kingsley Emu, has been set up to drive the process.

Oborevwori said the measures were aimed making life more comfortable for residents in the state in view of the prevailing hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor had announced palliatives for the over 50,000 workers in the state public service to cushion the impact of the subsidy removal.

The governor said: “Consistent with my pledge to be governor for all, I have constituted a committee headed by the SSG and other stakeholders including labour to work out palliatives that will cover the following segments of the population, namely; People Living with Disabilities (PwDs); widows; poor and vulnerable households that do not belong to the above categories; and the aged.

“I expect us to roll out palliatives for these categories of people as soon as the committee submits its report. Meanwhile, the committee is also looking at the possibility of the state government acquiring electric vehicles for public transportation.

“The committee has equally been mandated to initiate the process of converting the existing Tricycle (popularly known as keke) assembly plant in Asaba into a dual-purpose factory that will be able to produce gas-powered keke, in addition to those running on petrol. If this is done, it should significantly drive down the cost of transportation”.

He said his administration would soon bring the thorny issue of unpaid local government pensions to a final resolution.

Governor Oborevwori, said: “My administration helped to secure legislative approval for the local government councils to obtain a N40 billion bank loan to enable them to liquidate their backlog of pension liabilities.

“The loan, which is guaranteed by the state government, is payable over a five-year period, and will be deducted from the accounts of the local government councils. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the payment of the pensions should commence soon.

“I have also given the nod for the local government councils to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff to fill up existing vacancies.

“At least 2,000 persons will be gainfully employed through this process. In due course, we shall carry out a comprehensive audit of physical infrastructure in our primary and secondary schools to enable us know where there are gaps and respond accordingly.

“My administration will spare no expense in providing the conducive climate essential for high quality learning experiences in our schools.”