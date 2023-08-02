From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

In compliance with the nation wide protest directed by the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress,(NLC), over the removal of fuel subsidy, workers in Benue state, on Wednesday, held a peaceful march to Government House in Makurdi.

The workers, who defied early morning showers, marched from NLC office along the Makurdi/Aliade Highway, through major streets of Makurdi and headed straight to Government House where they were received and addressed on behalf of State Governor Hyacinth Alia, by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Paul Biam.

Speaking at Government House, Chairman, Action and Implementation Committee of the organized rally in Benue State, Umaja Aloysius, said they were protesting the hardship faced by Nigerians in Benue and across the nation.

“we are here because of what is happening in the country. we are all aware that the subsidy has been removed and we had a lot of juicy promises from Mr president that after the removal of the subsidy all is going to be well for us.

“When the subsidy was removed, we were all happy and jubilating but before we know, we began to see that there was no way we can even transport ourselves to our working place again. Even the executive arm can be also witness that people can no longer feed because things have gone higher and as we stand now, majority of the people have developed high BP.

“We can no longer breathe again and so it is on that condition that the national leadership has directed that we have a peaceful protest to the government House for them to address us and send our messages to Nigerians.”

Umaja who noted that Benue workers have no problem with the leadership of Benue state Executive Council said “this is a national directive and we are following strictly with it.”

Chairman of NLC Benue chapter, Mr. Terungwa Igbe said the joint NLC, TUC, protest is organized to fight for a course that will benefit every Nigerian.

Igbe acknowledged that two months into the administration of the new state government, Benue workers “we don’t have any issue with the Benue state government.

He recalled that when Governor Alia came into office, he said the Benue state civil servants were in intensive care unit. “You have paid these two months salary but because of this subsidy removal this two months salary is trying to take us to somewhere that is worse than intensive care that is why we are here.

“We can’t use the money. if you use N10,000 to buy fuel, it cannot take you to Gboko Local Government. it is unfortunate. People may not understand what we are doing but we are not protesting against the state government. You have started well and we have commended you but what we are doing is giving you a message to and give the president of Nigeria.

“Now, they’re talking about palliatives, will people die before they come and give the palliative?

Speaking further, Igbe while urging the federal government not to rely on Dangote for fuel advised them to establish their own refinery saying “what stops them from having a refinery in Lagos, in Port Harcourt and in Kaduna. We want them to build refineries so that the fuel price can come down.

Responding, the Chief of Staff to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Hon. Paul Biam, thanked the labour union for the orderliness in which they conducted the protest in the state.

He said the federal government, with Governor as a member of the steering committee and chairman coordinating North central Nigeria, would ensure that the suffering and inconveniences caused by removal of subsidy does not affect workers in the north-central and Nigeria as a whole.

He also expressed gratitude to the state leadership of the union for acknowledging the efforts of the government of Governor Hyacinth Alia, to better the circumstances the people are facing.

Biam explained that the governor was away in Abuja to attend a meeting called to look at very serious ways to tackle the issues and realign with the realities of time to ensure that more policies are developed to cushion the effect and impact of the removal of subsidy.

“He has requested me to tell you that he understands with you the present realities of time and as our governor, he will take this message very seriously and join his other colleagues at the meeting with the president to look into this matter deeper than the palliatives that we intended to give.”

Biam encourage the union to continue to engage in a peaceful manner saying “We are together in this. All of us are in this car, all we need to do is to ensure that new tyres are bought and fixed on the vehicle so that the vehicle does not surmasault.

“As a government, we plead with you to show more understanding. You have shown very significant maturity.You have interacted with the government at the high level and you are still holding sessions and meetings to find a way forward.

“Pls give Government, especially the government of Benue state, an additional time to sit with other governors to develop a platform that will, at least, mitigate the impact of this removal,” he added.