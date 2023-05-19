From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has mourned the death of the Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuland and Founder of FCMB Group, Otunba Subomi Balogun.

Balogun, a foremost banker, lawyer and entrepreneur, was reported to have died at the age of 89, in a London hospital after an illness

Mourning the passing of the business mogul and philanthropist, the governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the death of Balogun as a colossal loss, not only to Ogun State, but Nigeria and the business world.

He noted that the late Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuland was one of the foremost entrepreneurs who took banking to an enviable level in the country.

Abiodun added that apart from being a business magnate, Chief Subomi Balogun was a devoted Christian, a loving father and husband as well as lover of Ijebuland.

The governor said the contributions of the late banker to the socio-economic development of Ijebuland and Ogun State was humongous and beneficial to numerous people and entities.

According to the statement, the vacuum created by the demise of Balogun will be difficult to fill, pointing out that his love for humanity and dedication to the service of God was worth emulating.

While commiserating with the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona and the entire people of Ijebu on the passing of the renowned entrepreneur, Abiodun equally condoled the immediate family left behind by him.

He emphasized that the death of Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuland is a loss of another illustrious son of Ogun state, declaring that his philanthropic gestures and good sense of fashion and traditions will be sorely missed.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, the governor urged his family members not to grief, but find solace in the fact that Chief Subomi Balogun lived a life of industry, service to God and humanity.