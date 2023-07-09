…As Gowon, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, others bid FCMB founder farewell

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, yesterday has described Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the late Otunba Subomi Michael as an extraordinary individual who changed the course of history in Nigeria and the world and an institution in the Nigerian banking sector and a model for generations of bankers and lawyers, among other professionals.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Tinubu, made the observation in his remarks at the funeral service for the late Balogun held at Cathedral Church of Our Saviour in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

According to a statement issued by Director Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, Shettima described the late FCMB founder as a banking icon “who was everything our ailing world desired.”

He said the late Balogun was “a philanthropist extraordinaire and departing from this world at age 89 is a gift that only a few have benefited from.”

He said further: “He not only immortalized his industrious spirit as the founder of the flourishing First City Merchant Bank, which we all know as FCMB, but the world is going to remain grateful to him even much longer than he lived.

“We are here to celebrate life. As he peacefully departs from this earthly realm at the remarkable age of 89, we lift our voices in prayer, offering our heartfelt appreciation for the profound impact he made during his time among us.

“So, this is more of a gratitude to the Almighty God for bringing such a noble person to our world and changing the course of our history.”

The VP condoled with the Balogun family, government and people of Ogun State and offered prayers for the departed elder statesman.

He said: “Our dear people of Ijebuland and the Ijebu Christians, must be grateful for the personality you have raised for the nation and the world, in fact.

“In this moment of farewell, we ask for your divine comfort and solace to embrace the loved ones and friends of Otunba Balogun. May they find strength in the shared memories, and may their hearts be filled with gratitude for the privilege of knowing and being touched by such an extraordinary individual.

“May Otunba find eternal rest in your heavenly abode, and may his legacy continue to inspire generations to come.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun said late Balogun was a prodigious intellectual, an economist and lawyer who attended the Igbobi Collage, Yaba, Lagos before proceeding to London School of Economist to read law in 1956.

He said Otunba Balogun was a proud son of Ijebuland and Ogun State, noting that he was a “colossus of our time.”

He Abiodun recalled that late Balogun worked in the banking sector first as the Principal Counsel and Company Secretary to the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank (NIDB) and held many positions in the sector before he founded the First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

He added that in 1989 late Michael Balogun donated the newly built and fully equipped General Hospital to Ijebu Ode.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the late Otunba Balogun as a renowned technocrat, seasoned administrator and philanthropist, who made a mark in the country by contributing to the growth and development of the banking sector in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, commended Balogun’s contribution to the economy of Nigeria as a boardroom guru and employer of labour, especially as the founder of FCMB, among several other companies.

The funeral was attended by many dignitaries including former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo Olu; former Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Gbenga Daniel, and Sen. Seriake Dickson, former Governor of Bayelsa State.

Others were Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Philantropist, Mr Femi Otedola; President African Development Bank, Dr Femi Adesina; first class traditional Rulers and Bishops of the Ijebu Anglican Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, among others.

In his sermon entitled, “The righteous would be separated from the wicked on the Judgement Day” Most Revd Micheal Fape, urged people to live a righteous life and impact their communities, states and nations positively.

Otunba Balogun, who was the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, passed on at the age of 89 in London, England on Friday, May 18.