From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu have mourned the death of the Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group, Otunba Subomi Balogun.

Balogun, a foremost banker, lawyer and entrepreneur, was reported to have died at the age of 89, in a London hospital after an illness

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the death of Balogun as a colossal loss, not only to Ogun State, but Nigeria and the business world.

He noted that the late Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuland was one of the foremost entrepreneurs, who took banking to an enviable level in the country.

Abiodun added that apart from being a business magnate, Chief Subomi Balogun was a devoted Christian, a loving father and husband as well as lover of Ijebuland.

The governor said the contributions of the late banker to the socio-economic development of Ijebuland and Ogun State was humongous and beneficial to numerous people and entities.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the late Otunba Balogun as a renowned technocrat, seasoned administrator and philanthropist, who made a mark in the country by contributing to the growth and development of the banking sector in Nigeria.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Friday, Sanwo-Olu also commended Balogun’s contribution to the economy of Nigeria as a boardroom guru and employer of labour, especially as the founder of FCMB among several other companies.

The governor also commiserated with Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; the Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Adetona and the entire people of Ogun State, especially the indigenes of Ijebu on the demise of their illustrious son and elder statesman.