By Brown Chimezie

Birmingham City University (BCU), UK, recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its partnership with Negxy Concepts Limited.

The event was held to recognize the contributions of the education agent to source for Nigerian students to study at BCU.

The firm has been in operation for over a decade, providing seamless study-abroad opportunities for young Nigerians. The company has helped over 5,000 students study abroad in countries like Ireland, Canada, Australia and the UK.

To mark the anniversary, officials of Negxy Concepts Ltd and BCU attended the event, which acknowledged the contributions of the firm to the study abroad industry.

Chief executive officer of Negxy Concepts Ltd, Nelson Eban, and general manager, Ms. Roseline Gudugba, recently visited the UK at different times and met with Nigerian students studying through the agency.

Eban said the visit was a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence and dedication to ensuring that BCU gets clients and good students.

She revealed that the firm has become a leading study-abroad agency in the country, which provides exceptional services and opportunities to young Nigerians wishing to study in countries such as Ireland, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

According to her, the recent celebration was in recognition of the partnership between the two organizations that has impacted the educational pursuit of young Nigerians.