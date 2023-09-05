From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, has announced the indefinite suspension of all academic activities in the University with immediate effect.

The University, in a memo signed by its Acting Registrar, Ambrose E. Odiase, said the suspension of academic activities became necessary following an emergency meeting of the University’s Senate in Ekpoma on Monday to appraise the continued protest by students running into days.

“In order to prevent a total breakdown of law and order as well as the need to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the University community and its environs, Senate was left with no other choice than to direct an immediate suspension of academic activities.

“To this effect, all students residing in the hostels on campus are to vacate the Halls of Residence without fail within the next twenty-four (24) hours”, the memo said.

Recall that students of the University have been protesting an alleged increase in school fees of returning students for about three days which disrupted academic activities and a scheduled commendation service in honour of a late Professor of Economics, Prof. Moses Isunu Aliemen. The situation led to the dissolution of the Student Union Executive.

The University had in its various releases stated that there was no time the tuition fee of returning students was ever increased.

Meanwhile, the 40th Matriculation Ceremony of the University scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 5th September, 2023 has also been put on hold indefinitely.