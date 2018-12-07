person to become the accuser and the judge at the same time.

“Under the 1999 Constitution, there is no right of appeal from a decision of the High Court of the FCT, Abuja, straight to the Supreme Court, as the Court of Appeal cannot be by-passed.”

Appeal for justice

In a letter to former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Idris Kutigi, dated December 13, 2017, Nwafor chronicled what transpired at the panel, stating that, throughout the proceedings at the Court of Appeal, he acted professionally and was never cited for any contempt of court.

“The Court of Appeal rather commended me and other counsel for ‘eloquent oral submissions’ in the same case.

“It is common knowledge that any person who commits contempt of court is usually tried by a court. If the contempt is in the face of the court, then the court will immediately deal with it by conducting trial for such offence.

“It is noteworthy that, although I was accused of ‘contemptuous behaviour before the Court of Appeal,’ there is nowhere in the letter it was shown what exactly I said that amounts to ‘unruly and contemptuous conduct’ or ‘speaking and acting rudely to the court.’”

He regretted that even after paying N3 million each to the three Justices of the Court of Appeal as directed by the Supreme Court, his rank of SAN was still withdrawn. He said he was denied fair hearing by the disciplinary panel, in breach of his constitutional rights under Section 36 (5) of the 1999 Constitution.

“By directing me to call my witness when no prima facie case was made out by the petitioners against me, my constitutional rights under Section 36 (11) were breached,” he said, adding that the petitioner was allowed to cross-examine him and his three witnesses.

“Hearing was conducted in secret without allowing the public access to the venue of the proceedings. The petitioner refused to give evidence, refused to adopt its petition by itself, refused to call any witness to prove its allegations and refused to make himself available to be cross-examined because

the counsel said it was undignified for the learned justices of the Court of Appeal to be subjected to cross-examination, and also because the chief registrar who signed the petition did not have personal knowledge of what transpired at the time I argued the case at the Court of Appeal.”

While denying the allegations against him, Nwafor said the certified true copy of the record of proceedings by the Court of Appeal was altered and riddled with inconsistencies. He also alleged bias against him, as the CJN who had earlier formed an adverse opinion against him also sat as chairman of the LPPC.

He appealed to the former CJN to “intervene in this constitutional crisis situation that has arisen in my case by urging the LPPC to withdraw or set aside its decision withdrawing my rank as SAN and to restore my rank wrongly withdrawn.”

LPPC’s position

But the LPPC has justified its action. The body, through its counsel, Chief Ogwu Onoja (SAN), dismissed Nwafor’s allegations.

In its brief of argument, dated November 15, 2018, the committee said, during the hearing of the petition by the panel, Nwafor was satisfied with the adoption of the petition by counsel to the chief registrar of the Court of Appeal, L.E. Nwosu (SAN) without insisting on the personal appearance of the chief registrar for cross-examination.