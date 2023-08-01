From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has pleaded with the leadership of labour unions to shelve their planned strike action on Tuesday.

He also urged the labour leaders to support President Bola Tinubu to bail-us-out from the economic stranglehold of one percent class of deep pockets.

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), who was reacting to President Tinubu’s recent national broadcast, agreed with the President that the nation is in dire need of bailing the citizens out from the stranglehold of the class that have been feeding fat on petroleum subsidy and multi-forex market.

While noting that President Tinubu could be ranked among the rich class, Okechukwu said that the President is well heeled to wage this herculean war, which amounts to class suicide for the collective interest of our dear fatherland.

Going down memory lane, Okechukwu said: “There is a national consensus after we lost the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) battle of 1986, by all and sundry and all the presidential candidates on the imperative to remove fuel subsidy and reinforce uniform foreign exchange rate.

“To me the strike may not achieve the desired result of addressing gross inequality in the land, since there is no better alternative to the short-term palliatives on the table, urgently fixing the country’s four refineries and as well as implementation of Buhari regime’s Green Imperative Project, aimed at mechanisation of agriculture nationwide.

“Therefore, since we have regrettably succumbed to the nebulous SAP economic policy the only viable option left is to collectively and pragmatically join Mr President to recover lost grounds and for him to commit class suicide,” he noted.

He said he was thrilled listening to Mr President’s national broadcast, especially his disclosure that; “the subsidy cost us trillions of Naira yearly. Such a vast sum of money would have been better spent on public transportation, healthcare, schools, housing and even national security. Instead, it was being funnelled into the deep pockets and lavish bank accounts of a select group of individuals.”

“This group had amassed so much wealth and power that they became a serious threat to the fairness of our economy and the integrity of our democratic governance. To be blunt, Nigeria could never become the society it was intended to be as long as such small, powerful yet unelected groups hold enormous influence over our political economy and the institutions that govern it,” he said.

Okechukwu also said it was at this point that he came to inevitable conclusion that Labour needs to calm down so as not to set our fragile democracy ablaze, stressing that “President Tinubu, being one of this one percent deep pockets; going by paradox of history, stands in a good stead to bail us out of the stranglehold of these unelected individuals wielding enormous influence and posing serious threat to the integrity of our democracy. “Methinks all Tinubu needs to unbundle our economy from the hands of rent-takers, which our Constitution frowns at, is one, our support and second, genuine advice and thirdly, to mark him bumper to bumper with constructive criticisms on how best to preside over our commonwealth.”

On the observation that there were some missing gaps in Tinubu’s address, Okechukwu remarked; “To me it is an excellent address in plain and clear language devoid of economic jargons; however the missing gaps are, one, there’s no mention of how to urgently fix our four refineries, as one does not trust that Dangote Refinery is enough.

“Two, no mention was made of the Green Imperative Project (GIP) aimed at Agricultural Mechanisation Program by former President Buhari’s administration,” he said.

According to Okechukwu, history has over the years recorded nations where change emanated from unexpected quarters, therefore we should give Mr President the much needed support to implement Section 16(2)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which cautioned that, “the economic system is not operated in such a manner as to permit the concentration of wealth or the means of production and exchange in the hands of few individuals or of group.”

Finally, Okechukwu submitted that; “without being immodest, with my experience in mass action, the danger of Labour strike is that it may not achieve the desired objective and God forbid, may unfortunately drive us from fire to total economic frying pan.”