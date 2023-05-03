…debunks attack on members on May Day

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) in Imo State has disassociated itself from the strike directed by the National body of the union led by Joe Ajaero on the State workers,insisting it will not be part of it .

That parent body of the union had embarked on an indefinite strike on Wednesday following allegation of disruption of the May Day ceremony by suspected thugs of the State government.

It directed that all the workers in the State to strictly comply to the industrial action.

However,addressing newsmen on Wednesday, comrade Basil Iwu, the State chairman of NLC noted that there was no need for a strike action since according to him, no such thing happened during the ceremony.

“Imo workers have seen no need for any strike action for now and therefore call on our able leaders to please jettison the idea of strike action in Imo State. No worker will participate in the so called strike.

“The video recording can testify this. Imo workers joyfully participated in all the activities lined up in the event as our workers friendly Governor, senator Hope Uzodimma took the salute.

“The event started well and ended well. There was no fight not to talk of vandalising properties. It therefore baffles us that our revered CWC can listen to lies and took decisions that can shake the foundation of Labour in this country.

Speaking on other allegations that the strike was embarked upon because the State governor is owing workers salaries Iwu said” For your records, Governor Hope Uzodimma is not owing any salary arrears.

“In fact the Governor has directed that the few workers who deliberately refused to participate in the verification exercise be paid their salaries”.

He also added “For your record, the governor has paid over 90 percent of pensioners in Imo State. This is according to the State chairman of NUP, which is a naked truth.

“For your information, the Imo State Government has set all machinery in motion to commence the payment of gratuities to retired workers in Imo State which no State in the southeast has done”. Iwu stated.