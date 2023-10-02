The meeting between the Federal Government with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on measures to address the dispute arising from the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), have reached a number of resolutions.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo had last Tuesday announced resolved to embark on indefinite strike from tomorrow after their joint Emergency National Executive Council (NAC) meeting in Abuja.

All affiliates and state councils have been also directed to immediately start mobilising for street protests and rallies until Government responds positively to their demands

Briefing Journalists, Ajaero and Osifo said government had totally abdicated its responsibility and had shown gross unwillingness to act, abandoning Nigerian people and workers to excruciating poverty and affliction.

They also accused the Federal Government of continually forestalling all avenues to peaceful dialogue with organized labour on ways to save Nigerians from the huge hunger and suffering experienced across the nation as a result of the hike in the price of Petrol (PMS).

Ajaero and Osifo also claimed that the government had continued to demonstrate an unwillingness to mitigate the massive hardship in the country as well as complete lack of intention to take positive steps and empathy for the multi-dimensionally impoverished citizens of Nigeria.

In a statement by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the parties noted that the issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers were at work and not while on strike.

“Labour Unions argued for higher wage award and the Federal Government Team promised to present the request to President Bola Tinubu for further consideration.

“A sub-committee to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items for consideration regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“The lingering matter of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State needs to be addressed urgently and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated virtually, pledged to resolve the matter.

“NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above.”

The minister said before reading the resolutions, the parties had noted that the Federal Government has announced N35,000 only as provisional wage increment for all treasury-paid federal government workers for six months.

“The Federal Government is committed to fast-tracking the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy.

“The Federal Government commits to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises.

“VAT on diesel will be waived for the next six months.

“The Federal Government will commence payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N35,000 per month, for a three-month period from October-December 2023.”

Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, participated virtually in the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Deputy President, TUC, Dr Tommy Etim Okon, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.

Meanwhile, Ajaero has said they were going to take government’s promises to the workers for final decision on whether or not to go ahead with the strike.

“I don’t have much to say than the Chief of Staff has said. We’ve been meeting and we’ve looked at almost all the issues, all the promissory notes from the government and we’ll look at how to translate them to reality and to be workable. Then we’re going to take those promises to our organs, of course you know these people here cannot just wake up and review and call off action.

“So like he said, we’re hopeful that our organs will have a look at them and give us a fresh mandate on what next to do. So it’s a simple one.”