Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has congratulated Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on his victory at the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, advising opposition in the state to stop wasting their time contesting Mbah’s divine and people’s mandate.

Umahi, who is a member of All Progressives Congress (APC), said it was not about the party, but about the quality of the individual Enugu people had chosen to lead them.

He stated this when he inspected the collapsed bridge at the Enugu end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, adding also that Mbah’s initiative to commence the reconstruction and dualisation of the Enugu-Abakaliki federal road up to the Ebonyi boundary was another display of people-driven leadership by a private sector person in governance.

“I am happy you came from the private sector. There is a very serious high hope by the steps you have rolled out. They are in tandem with Mr. President’s steps and I pledge to support him very seriously and I also pledge to support you. There must be a change. We must reset the country.

“I want to publicly say, while congratulating you on the tribunal victory, that whoever is taking you to court must stop wasting their time, as you are clearly the people’s choice and for good reasons.

“So, we will continue to support and pray for you, and I urge whoever is distracting you that they should understand the step of God and know you are divine and we are very proud of you.

“When a man wants to engage in public affairs, you should find out about his background. You are a very successful private person and you are going to bring it to bear in this governance of Enugu State. And this Enugu is the pride of the entire South East and of course, the East Central State,” the minister said.

He equally commended Mbah for ending sit-at-home in Enugu State, describing it a a major step forward for the Igbo nation.

“Let me also thank you for being able to courageously stop sit at home in Enugu State. It is a major thing you have done for the Igbo. It is a major thing you have done for the country,” he said.