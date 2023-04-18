From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese, Methodist Church Nigeria and Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, Most Rev. Biereonwu Onuagha has expressed anger over what he called premeditated injustice against the Igbo in Nigeria.

The cleric expressed the fear that unless Nigeria and Nigerians stop the premeditated injustice against the Igbo, the country would never work optimally to the benefit of all citizens.

He also claimed that the continued detention of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the result of the recently concluded presidential election were ploys to push the Igbo nation into physical combat.

He, however, said the Igbo would remain law-abiding in Nigeria.

Onuagha disclosed this in the presidential address presented at the 42nd annual Synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Okigwe, Imo State.

He tasked the judiciary to be firm in its judgement on the ongoing presidential election tribunal.

He warned the judiciary against being compromised or creating the perception that they were cheap and that politicians would steal other peoples mandates and have the effrontery to tell those cheated to go to court because they have the judiciary in their pockets.

He suggested that in future, any presidential election in contention, would attract the suspension of swearing in of the president-elect, until the case is determined.

He also flayed the use of state resources to pursue party matters.

He, however, suggested that if Nigeria would continue its premeditated injustice on the Igbo, it was better they allowed the Igbo have Biafra.

“The Igbo man is the only nation builder I know in this country. Why I get more worried is the fact that Igbo man as selfless as he is, in his development of the nations, the Nigeria society hates him, do I say it again? Yes I think I should. The treatments against Ndigbo is the reason the marriage called Nigeria is simply not working and there is nothing that will make it work until they reverse the treatment meted on Igbo race…

“I will, therefore, suggest that if Nigeria will continue to met its premeditated injustice on Igbo race, the best thing is to allow Biafra to go to enable the Igbo race to go and build themselves.”