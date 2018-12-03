In view of a publication in a national newspaper (Vanguard newspaper) of Monday, December 3, 2018, stating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fielded a wrong candidate for Abia North Senatorial zone in Dr. Orji Kalu, the people of Abia North Senatorial District, have cautioned a paid group, the “Concerned Abia Leaders”, from parading itself as leaders of the state.

In a statement signed by Anyim Okoroafor, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Item, Abia State, he described the remarks of the group as ‘unpatriotic, wicked and unrealistic.’

According to Okoroafor, who is also a transporter, elders are not to be used by politicians to actualise their selfish ambitions rather they should be agents of positive change and transformation.

Okoroafor’s words, “It is rather sad and unfortunate that Abia State is where it is today because ‘supposed’ leaders have compromised because of hunger and desperation.

“In other parts of the country, like the South West, elders stand up in support or against government actions depending on its policies.

“In a state where there is so much poverty orchestrated by bad governance and these so-called individuals rather than engage authorities on issues, have decided to be playing politics with the future of the state, is indeed worrisome and a pity.

” We can no longer condone the activities of a few individuals, who have been feeding fat on the state government.

“These so-called individuals get free cars and other Greek gifts from people at the helm in the state as reward for their propaganda and falsehood.

“I doubt if any of these so-called elders can boast of a profession and means of livelihood.

“It is advisable for the people of the state to be wary of these so-called elders who are only interested in their pockets at the expense of Abians.”

While admonishing the people of Abia State to identify their genuine leaders, the APC chieftain also noted that leadership is earned and not imposed, adding that the so-called leaders should use their ill-gotten resources to build boreholes and hospitals in their communities.