Abians in the Diaspora, under the aegis of Assured Likeminds, have appealed to president-elect, Bola Tinubu to correct age-long marginalisation of the Igbo by balancing political appointments based on federal character in his cabinet.

This is as the group commended the political sagacity of Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for consistently canvassing support for Tinubu, even amid being called unprintable names in various quarters in Igboland for supporting APC at all levels.

Leader of the group, Flavian Sam, who stated this, yesterday, complained that the South East had been neglected over the years.

While admonishing Igbo to embrace national politics, he cautioned those blackmailing Kalu for throwing his weight behind Tinubu saying the former Abia State governor would continue to support the APC in a bid to attract federal projects and political appointments to the South East.

He said: “I wish to congratulate Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory in the recently conducted presidential election. As a Nigerian of South East extraction, in my opinion, for the sake of nationhood, I humbly urge the president-elect to integrate Ndigbo into national politics by giving the position of Senate President and other key appointments to the South East.

“The low number of votes for the APC in the elections is as a result of the neglect of the South East over the years. We are optimistic that the president-elect, who is a genuine progressive and highly detrabilised Nigerian will correct the imbalance in national politics. Despite the level of blackmail meted out to Kalu, he didn’t shy away from justifying his Pan- Nigerian disposition and support for Tinubu. We commend Kalu for his commitment to the integration of Ndigbo into national politics.”

Sam charged the Igbo to join hands with Tinubu and other stakeholders in building a prosperous Nigeria.