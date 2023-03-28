From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

United Patriots Assembly of Nigeria (UPAN), a social cultural and political group has condemned the leaders of the main opposition political parties for allegedly prompting the youths into insurgency against Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), its personnel and all known INEC facilities nationwide.

This was contained in a statement titled “Stop prompting our youths into insurgency against INEC personnel and facilities, Emulate Sen. Rabiu Kwakwanso, UPAN urges Alhaji Atiku and Peter Obi”

and signed by Amb Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, and Hon Usman Dauda, National Facilitator and National Secretary respectively of the UPAN.

According to UPAN, “Piqued by the despicable descent to ethnic profiling and foreseable deluge of anarchy in the country – which are obvious fallouts from the presidential and gubernatorial elections in Lagos State particularly, it has become necessary to condemn the pro violent demonstration rhetoric of election runner ups

“Without any iota of contradiction, we strongly condemned the leaders of the main opposition for prompting our youths into insurgency against Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), her personnels and all known INEC facilities nationwide.

“In particular, we urge Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party(LP), to emulate Sen. Rabiu Kwakwanso of the NNPP who has shown the altruistic characteristic of a statesman, by congratulating the winner of the Presidential election – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and moving on to consolidate the grassroots tentacles of his party – the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP”.

The group noted that Sen. Rabiu Kwakwanso has shown without doubt, that the much desired new Nigeria is predicated on discipline, democratic pedigree and progressive tenacity.

“Conversely, those inciting our youths into replicating the another orgy of #EndSARs protests across Nigeria, simply because they failed INEC threshold for determining the winner of election – do not mean well for Nigeria, and they have by so doing failed the litmus test of peaceful disposition.

“Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso did not only comply with the terms of the peace accord brokered by Gen. Abdulsalam’s peace committee, he also congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu due to his reasoning, like most Nigerians of the substantial transparency of the Presidential election.

“Having opted to challenge the election results in court, it is only reasonable that Peter Obi of LP and Atiku Abubakar of PDP, should as a matter of decency, as National figures who are highly respected, to refrained from acts capable of insurgency against our country and our cherished institutions established by law.

“The most pertinent thing to do is to address whatever misgivings with the appropriate authority so designated by the constitution, and in this case, it is the presidential election tribunal.

“You can’t be in the court, and be inciting youths to violence against the Independent National Electoral Commission, as well as her personnel and offices across the country. That is extremely unpresidential behavior.

“We cannot drag our country unnecessarily in the mud to our own detriment any more. As civilize people we must do things with the right approaches and ways”, UPAN said.