Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has been told to stop attacking President Bola Tinubu and heating up the polity.

Socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, who gave this advice in a statement, said Atiku should wait for the outcome of the presidential election petition he filed, and stop resorting to self help.

According to Onitiri, Nigeria is bigger than any individual no matter his or her status in the society.

“Election had been held and a winner had been announced and sworn in as president. Now that the nation is awaiting the outcome of the presidential election petition against President Tinubu, Atiku should stop insulting Nigerians’ sensitivity.”

Onitiri noted that for some time, Atiku had declared press war against the president, dishing out all forms of negative and malicious materials and resulting in self help.

“All this pernicious propaganda should stop and allow the people in government to concentrate on governance, very germane to the nation’s survival in the face of many security, social and economic challenges.”

Onitiri pointed out that without defending Tinubu as a person, what Atiku had been doing since the election was held in February this year were more and more irritating to many Nigerians which could no longer be tolerated if continued.

Apart from that, Onitiri is of the view that Atiku was making the duty of the Presidential Election Tribunal difficult and indirectly attempting to sway the public opinions against what might be the outcome of the tribunal’s decision.”