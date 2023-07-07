O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation (OBLBF) has stressed the need to urgently tackle challenges facing widows and stop obnoxious practices against them.

Its chairman, Dr. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, made the call at an advocacy event organised by the African Women Lawyers Association of Nigeria (AWLA), Rivers State, its partner in protecting widows’ human rights, commemorating the United Nations 2023 International Widows Day.

At the event hosted by Eze Ekpeye, Sir Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, in Ekpeye Ethnic Nation, Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Dr. Lulu-Briggs, said she had experienced many atrocities since becoming a widow and understood their deprivations.

The Foundation’s chair reiterated its commitment to partnering with AWLA to continue providing free legal services to widows and vulnerable citizens across Nigeria and urged everyone to support their rights.

“We acknowledge their continuing vulnerability and the risks they face. We must act urgently. Nigeria is said to be home to about 15 million of the world’s 258 million people. Today, we renew our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equal world for all in tangible ways that bring dignity to widows and their dependents.”

Commenting on this year’s theme, ‘Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, she said innovation and technology can be transformative forces in the lives of widows.

“Technology has the potential to empower widows, create awareness about their plight, and create opportunities for social change. By harnessing it, we can propel gender equality forward, ensuring that widows and all women can access the resources, support, and opportunities they deserve.”

Dr. Lulu-Briggs urged people to develop innovative approaches to connect widows and their dependents to networks and platforms that offer access to income generation, skills development, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Earlier, AWLA’s Coordinator in Rivers State, Dr. Hilda Desmond-Ihekarie, sensitised the widows and other guests to the robust laws now in place to protect widows in the state and asked widows not to keep silent for their oppressors.

“Speak out and call for help as your traducers thrive on your silence. You are not alone. Let us share the burden you bear to help ease your pain.”