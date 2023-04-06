From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The General Overseer of Children of Yahweh Covenant Ministry International, Nnewi, Anambra State, His High Enact, Ozonnamalu Martins, has said that Nigerian leaders needed deliverance if they must lead well.

The cleric said what he observed happening in Nigeria showed that the nation’s laws were respecters of persons.

He cited the case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who he said was long ago freed of the charges against him by the Nigerian court but still remained in detention infinitum with nothing being done about it.

High Enact Martins said this, yesterday, preparatory to mark this year’s Passover Feast of his Church.

“There are three arms of government, as we all know, and we are told that the law is no respecter of persons. But you find out that the law is made for the poor persons who will go to jail when he commits a crime, whereas politicians go scot-free even when they commit a bigger crime.

He related his assertion to the 2023 presidential election that ended in controversy, adding that the youth of the country were fed up with frustration, living without future, according to him.

“The people in leadership in this country are possessed. They need deliverance. Nigeria is a terrible country. Government should be careful about the way they mess up the expectations of the youth. The leaders have to do the needful to stop frustrating the youth, in other to avoid unpalatable consequences.

“Some people will say ‘let’s find peace’, but the leaders are unrepentant. No one is happy. Even you as a journalist, are you comfortable? The leaders should do the right thing now or face the consequences.

“Look at the so-called cashless policy, no money to buy things and the prices of commodities are going higher every day. What kind of country is this? Nigeria should no longer call itself the giant of Africa. Many small countries in Africa now do far better than Nigeria,” he said.

He noted that many Christians in Nigeria pray without watching as the Bible says they should watch and pray.

He said his congregation was doing the Passover Feast as some called it Easter celebration.

“We celebrate Passover. And whatever name you call yours, it’s all celebration. The overall thing is that we should watch and pray,” he said.