By Vivian Onyebukwa

As the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos celebrated the Holy Thursday Chrism Mass at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins, has called for a halt in the ethnic crises currently ravaging the country.

The Archbishop of the Metropolitan See advised that people not to allow politics and politicians to divide them and disrupt their lives and means of livelihood.

He reminded all that they are children of God and equal in dignity before God irrespective of the divides.

According to the Archbishop, the only distinctions are those that are man made-the distinction between the rich and the poor, the privileged and the underprivileged.

He noted that divisive comments and behaviours, whether online or offline, are not conducive for good neighbourliness or peaceful co-existence.

“This must not be allowed to do anything to the way we were doing things before now. Inter-marriages have always been there for all time, living together and interactions of all kinds. We must allow these negativities to come to an end. On the contrary, let us emphasise all that is good for our unity, friendship and the good and growth of our land and nation. One thing that is very important for us as a nation is to recognize that in spite of our diversities, we are simply a nation and indeed our diversities should be a strength rather than a problem that some people are making of it. That is why people must not allow politics and politicians to whip up sentiments and make us fight one another.”

He therefore called on opinion molders to be mindful of the languages they use as they are capable of creating the kind of problems that they themselves might not be able to manage.

Rev Fr. Paul Ariole, who anchored the programme, stated that Chrism Mass should be, as it were, a manifestation of the Priests’ communion with their Bishops or Archbishops. “It is the renewal of priestly commitments and the blessing and consecration of sacred oils”, he said.

The Homily which was taken from Isaiah 61:1-3, 6, 8-9, was delivered by Rev Fr. Melchizedek Okpara and titled: “All Eyes Was Fixed On Him”.

Other scripture readings were taken from the Apocalypse 1:5-8; Luke 4:18 and Luke 4: 16-21.

Okpara while delivering the sermon, reminded the Priests that like David, God has sought them out and by their lives and actions, should direct the people’s gaze on Christ. He admonished them saying that though Isaiah was speaking to the Jewish Babylonian returnees, that today, each of the Priests so anointed, were to bring good news to the poor, bind up the broken hearted, comfort those that mourned and proclaim liberty to the captives.

He also called on adherents to always pray for their Priests and be charitable in their criticisms of them. They were never to sell out or be the ones to cause pains on their priests. “We are called because God choose us. The Priest is chosen fr amongst men and consecrated for men. David and Aaron were not perfect, but God chose them despite their weaknesses. Let us support our Priests when they are weak. We can be tried out of apathy, sick, weak. Criticize them gently”.

The Archbishop of Lagos also told the Priests that the anointing of the oil of Chrism, the oil of Christ, was a reminder of their duty to their calling. “We are the ones to breathe life to the word of God. We make it alive and active in us by fixing our eyes on him”.