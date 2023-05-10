From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The founder and general overseer of the Divine Grace of Glory Church, Prophet Peter Israel Abhasibhewere Obaseki, has raised the alarm over the use of his ministry’s name by unscrupulous individuals to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He raised the alarm while speaking with newsmen in Benin City.

Obaseki said he has made frantic efforts to sensitise the public about the activities of the unknown scammers.

Prophet Obaseki who is engaged in social welfare packages for Christians, Muslims and others said, “Prophet PIA Obaseki Ministries is a humanitarian ministry of love to the orphans, physically challenged, destitute, poor widows and widowers, irrespective of their faith, religion and beliefs.”

He urged the public to be mindful of the activities of the fraudsters who usually operate through Facebook and other social media handles.

According to him, “About two years ago, I was called by the security operatives from Washington DC and California in the United States of America that Prophet PIA Obaseki Ministries is being used to defraud people.

“We swung into action immediately by contacting the Nigeria Police and a young man who resides in the Auchi area of Edo State was apprehended by the Nigeria Police, Edo State Command. We don’t begin our ministry.

“Prophet PIA Obaseki Ministries have an academic scholarship arm which caters for pupils of primary schools and students of secondary and tertiary institutions and some of the tertiary institutions students are in the diaspora.

“I have authored a lot of books. The Prophet PIA Obaseki Ministries owns a satellite television channel with the name MORE GRACE TV on MY TV decoder. So, we don’t only prophecy, we minister by giving to the poor and needy,” Obaseki said.