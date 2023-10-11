By Rita Okoye

Despite several celebrities confirming and congratulating Davido over the birth of twin babies, something remains confusing ever since the news broke online.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo had shared a video of the afrobeat musician Davido and wife, Chioma in the United States hospital claiming they welcomed twins.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Iyabo Ojo congratulated the couple for their new blessing.

Sharing the video of the couple on the hospital bed, the actress wrote: “Congratulations, @thechefchi & @davido, on your jewels of inestimable values. God’s protection, provision, and happiness forever.”

Taking to the actress’s comments section, an Instagram user @Sharonmoses wrote: “Iyabo this is an old video of Ifeanyi’s birth.”

Responding to her, the movie star said “@officialsharonmoses it’s yesterday’s video dear.”

Other celebrities like Victoria Inyama, Junior Pope and Daddy Freeze were among others who congratulated the couple over their ‘bundles of joy’.

However, moments ago Davido while responding to the news in a rather weird manner, wrote: “Stop Circulating old pictures thank you”.

Davido’s reaction moments ago generated another round of mixed feelings, hence casting doubt on the authenticity of the viral news.