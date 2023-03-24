By Sunday Ani

The Umuigbo Youth Progressive Association (UYPA) has called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the traditional rulers in the state to ensure that lives and property of the Igbo and other non-Yoruba residents in Lagos are adequately protected.

The call was made in a statement jointly signed by the group’s National Chairman, National Secretary and National Patron, Rev. Gabriel Emmanuel, Ms Gladys Ogoke, and Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi on Friday in Lagos, a copy of which was made available to the Daily Sun.

In the statement titled, “Threats and attacks on Igbo and non- Igbo resident in Lagos State,” the group described as totally unacceptable the alleged attacks on Igbo in Lagos during and after the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly elections

“The Umuigbo Youth Progressive Association believes in one Nigeria and also believes that every Nigerian citizen is free to live, work and do his or her legitimate business in any part of the country without being terrorised or subjected to threat of any kind.

“To this effect, we hereby call on the Governor of Lagos State and traditional rulers to publicly condemn the attacks and put a stop to them,” the group said.

The statement equally noted that the attacks were deliberately promoted for political gains without considering the long term consequences on the peaceful co-existence of the people of Lagos State.

“We make bold to state here that the Lagos State Government will be held responsible for whatever happens to the Igbo and non-Igbo resident in Lagos before, during and after the 2023 General Elections.

“We are waiting for a response from Lagos State Government guaranteeing the security of the lives and property of everyone resident in the state irrespective of their tribes or religion,” it said.