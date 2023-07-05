From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An unregistered Mercedes Benz Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) which was reportedly stolen from a car stand in Abuja has been recovered in Ughelli area of Delta State.

The exotic car was stolen on June 30 by the yet to be arrested suspect who posed as a potential buyer at the car stand of the Abuja-based dealer.

While negotiation about price had been concluded, the suspect convinced the dealer that he was ready to make payment but should be allowed to test run it within the vicinity of the car stand.

However, the suspect disappeared with the car to the chagrin of the dealer who raised a belated alarm.

Confirming the recovery in Asaba on Wednesday while parading suspects for various crimes, Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Wale Abass, said his men acted on a complaint from the Abuja-based dealer whose identity he did not disclose.

Abass said armed with available intelligence, operatives of the CP-Decoy Squad stormed Ughelli town at the wee hours of July 3 “and recovered the said Mercedes Benz SUV abandoned in a bush along Oteri road by Doctors Quarters Ughelli North Local Government Area.”

He said serious manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.

Abass who paraded suspects for various crimes including murder, trafficking, fraud, robbery and kidnapping, assured residents of adequate security.

He vowed that the command will not renege on it’s commitment to ensure that residents sleep with both eyes, and that the state is safe for businesses to thrive.

“I wish to use this medium to solicit for their continuous understanding and support especially in the area of information.

“Residents are also urged to monitor their environment and report any suspicious persons or movement to the police,” he said.

According to him, five AK-47, five pump action guns, 24 locally made guns, 489 ammunitions, 469 cartridges and eight stolen vehicles were recovered since last month.