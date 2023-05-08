By Steve Agbota

The Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup has condoled with the Onyema-Orakwusi family over the death of their matriarch and former President of Nigerian Trawler Owners Association (NITOA), Barrister (Mrs) Margaret Onyema-Orakwusi.

Mrs. Onyema-Orakwusi died on April 28, 2023 after a brief illness.

In a condolence letter sent to the family, Haastrup expressed shock and sadness over the death of the former NITOA President.

Her message reads: “On behalf of all the Members of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), I hereby convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire family on the passing onto eternal glory of your matriarch, Princess (Barrister) Margaret Onyema-Orakwusi on April 28, 2023.

“To state that I was shocked at the sad news of her demise will be an understatement. I am still in shock and find it difficult to comprehend the fact that my dearest sister and friend, as I fondly called her, is no longer with us.

“Princess (Barrister) Margaret Onyema-Orakwusi lived an impactful life. She left indelible marks in the maritime industry where she served diligently for more than 30 years. I recall with fond memories the huge contributions she made to the growth and development of the industry when she served as President of the Nigerian Trawler Owners Association (NITOA), as Chairman of the then annual Nigeria International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (NIMAREX) and as Chairman of the Shipowners Forum. We also served together on the Board of the Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS) and as Trustees of the Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) Nigeria,” she said.

“In her characteristics selflessness, we collaborated to host a surprise birthday party for the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh just in February this year. During preparations for the event, Margaret gave no sign that she would be joining her Maker anytime soon. She was full of energy and vigour. She gave her time, talent and resources generously to ensure success of the event.

“It saddens me deeply that her pet project – a very big jetty she is developing in Lagos – did not commence operation before her demise. She was very passionate about the jetty and she was determined to make it a model facility in the industry.

“Indeed, Margaret was a good woman. She was always there for the industry and was ever willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Without a doubt, She played her part very well during her earthly sojourn.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of her soul. We also pray that God will comfort the entire family and give all members of the family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” she added.

Haastrup assured Onyema-Orakwusi’s children, siblings and other family members that they are in her thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.