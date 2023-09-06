• NLC applauds Nigerians for success of action

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has applauded workers for the massive support and efforts at ensuring that the first day of the nationwide warning strike took off with a resounding success across the nation.

NLC in a statement by its President, Joe Ajero said Nigerians demonstrated that their words and decisions will always be backed by action.

According to him, all of the Congress’ objectives for the first day were fully met because of the high level of compliance experienced as a result of your collective efforts around the federation.

““This has resonated in every part of the country today and we are sure that the message has been sent to those who doubt our determination to push through with our objectives.

“Congress salutes you all for your commitment towards ensuring that the reasons for the warning strike were fulfilled at this time. We however urge you all to continue with the same zeal and determination which saw the huge success that was recorded today as we move to the second and final day of the nationwide strike to ensure a complete success of the entire exercise.

“While thanking all Nigerian workers and indeed the masses for their understanding as we go through this trying time, we call for more efforts of the kind you showed today and urge all of us to join hands to ensure that all loopholes observed during today’s action are plugged so that tomorrow’s action will be a total success.

“It is our civic duty to ensure that we are governed effectively and that those in government remain accountable to the people at all times! We are committed to that and with your continued support, our nation will surely become a better place for all of us.”

Labour had, last week, declared a two-day warning strike over the impact of petrol subsidy removal on the masses. It accused the Federal Government of abandoning negotiations with the union and failing to implement some of the resolutions reached at previous meetings.

In Abuja Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kano, Nasarawa, Imo and every part of the country, NLC affiliates, including banks and government ministries and parastatal agencies complied.

While the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) plunged the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in darkness, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) disrupted economic activities at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports. The port gates, leading to both the Apapa and Tin-Can Island seaports, were all locked.

Public Relations Officer of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agent, Joy Onome, said they could not access the ports when they came out for operations.

In Benin, state secretariat, central hospital and other facilities were shut.

Speaking with newsmen while enforcing the strike order at the state secretariat with other union members, NLC Chairman, Odion Olaye, said the strike was total.

“In fact, all government parastatals have been shut down including the transport sector. There is compliance,” he said.

Olaye said the NLC did not need the support of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to be able to send its messages to the Federal Government and cause the needed change as it has the numerical strengthen to do just that.

“TUC is not with us. Its members are on their own and we are not working with them on this two days warning strike.

“We don’t even count on TUC. It only has eight unions while NLC has 42 unions and so we are working with that and all the areas that are supposed to be shut down have been shut down and anyone that does not comply with the strike, a proper action will be taken against them,” Olaye said.

In Jos, Plateau State, government secretariat, agencies, banks, and activities at the state specialist hospital were paralysed and the revenue house and others were closed, NLC Chairman, Eugene Manji, called on workers and masses to see reasons with the union.

“We are the only force that is trying to raise voice and stand in for the voiceless.

“If not for what Labour is doing, the price of petrol product could have been more than N617 naira. But for the warning that Labour gives, that there will be no notice. So, let them continue to support us.”

Across the five South East states, banks, courts and government offices were also shut.

A member of the NLC State Monitoring Team and the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Ebonyi State University, Ikechukwu Igwenyi, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance.

Labour officials in Anambra State, brandishing canes, chased workers out of the state secretariat.The federal secretariat opposite the state secretariat was deserted as workers did not report to work.

Banks and courts in Awka, the state capital, were all shut down.

NLC Chairman, Anambra, Humphrey Nwafor, told newsmen that they recorded 90 per cent compliance in the state.

Similarly, labour leaders chased workers out of their offices at the state secretariat, Akure.

NLC Chairman, Victor Amoko, who monitored the strike described it as successful, saying it was for all Nigerian workers and not only those in Ondo State.

During a visit to Enugu metropolis yesterday, it was observed that courtrooms were closed, and several banks and financial institutions were not operational.

However, compliance with the strike was relatively low at the federal and Enugu State secretariats, where some workers, particularly those in senior or management positions, continued with their regular office duties.

Commercial banks in Owerri, Imo State shut their gates to customers while workers at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, did not report for duty.