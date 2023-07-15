Renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has suggested immediate establishment of state police to end insecurity in the country. He also applauded the clarion call by the Lagos State House of Assembly for the National Assembly to amend the constitution to allow the state police force. In a press statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said the best panacea to ending insecurity in the country was for the Federal Government to allow the state police force to function side by side with the Nigeria Police Force.

In a resolution passed by the State Assembly on Tuesday, the lawmakers called on the Federal Government to allow each state of the federation to have its own police force.

According to Onitiri, the call was timely and in tandem with the reality of the security situation in the country as the major function of the government is to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

The socio-political critic pointed out that the ninth National Assembly shirked its responsibility by neglecting the various calls by concerned Nigerians that each state should have its own police to tackle security challenges in its geographical area.

Onitiri emphasised that what Nigerians needed urgently to live in peace, progress and harmony and attract foreign investments is the establishment of the state police.

There is no two-way to peace in the country without the state police, he stressed. He therefore called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to send a Bill to the National Assembly to amend the constitution to allow the states to have their own police force.

On the incessant killings in Plateau, Benue, Zamfara, Kaduna and South Eastern states, Onitiri called for decisive actions by the security forces on the perpetrators.