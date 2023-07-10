From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Christians to be united so as to surmount the socio-economic challenges plaguing the country.

President of CAN Archbishop Daniel Okoh made the appeal recently during the Impartation Conference 2023 organised by The Summit Bible Church, in Abuja, and titled: ‘Triumphant’.

He said: “As children of God, we must be seen to be together because that is what the enemy doesn’t want. When we come together, that is where our potency lies.

“We need to be coming together. The unity has to continue to be there so that the kingdom of the enemy will not only be jittery but will be totally disarmed.”

On his part, Founder and President, Moore Life Ministries and televangelist, Pastor Keith Moore, who was a guest minister at the conference, charged Christians to be fearless.

Moore also encouraged Christians to allow themselves to be led by the Spirit of God in their daily dealings.

He recalled how his dad registered him in a martial arts school at the time but later found his way into ministry.

“I was going to be a martial art fighter. My dad put me in martial art school at 10,” he added.

Senior Pastor of The Summit Bible Church, Andrew Osakwe said the conference was organised to empower Christians for greater efficiency and effectiveness in life and ministry.

He said: “The Impartation Conference will be of immense benefit to Christians as they can expect to receive great impartations, clear instructions and undeniable confirmations and solutions from the Holy Spirit.

“They will be equipped and enabled with the necessary gifts and abilities they need to do God’s work successfully in every field of endeavour.

“They can expect to receive a word in due season at the conference; that is, God’s word for them for now, particularly at this critical time in our nation. There will be manifestations of the Blessing, as God will show up to meet their needs.”