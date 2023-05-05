The state of press freedom in many parts of the world, Nigeria inclusive, is not too palatable. Journalists have had to contend with a lot of harassment and intimidation in the course of doing their duties. This state of affairs came to the front burner on May 3, 2023, during this year’s World Press Freedom Day, held annually across the world since 1993.

In its message on the occasion, the Nigerian Guild of Editors lamented what it calls ‘disturbing signs of repression, violations of media freedom and several cautious attempts to criminalise journalism practice,’ in the past few years in the country. The Guild added that ‘there have been different forms of control, censorship, and pressure over the content of mass media in Nigeria, especially the broadcast stations which have hindered their independence and pluralism.’

Recently, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) slammed a fine of N5million on Channels Television for transmitting a live interview with the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Dr Yusuf Datti-Ahmed. The NBC considered some statements of Datti-Ahmed inappropriate.

Last year, the NBC similarly fined Trust TV, Multichoice Nigeria Limited, NTA-Startimes and TelcCom Satellite Limited N5 million each for televising a documentary on terrorism and banditry in Nigeria. It accused the media houses of ‘glorifying terrorism and banditry.’ The NBC had also fined many other broadcast stations, such as the DAAR Communications Plc and Nigeria Info 99.3FM in the recent past.

Statistically, the number of journalists who have died along the line of duty in recent times is staggering. In 2021, 55 journalists were reportedly killed globally. In 2022, about 68 journalists were killed. This is said to be the highest number since 2018 and an almost 50 per cent increase from that of 2021. This was precipitated by the war in Ukraine and many other killings in Latin America. Countries such as China, Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, Turkmenistan, Mexico, Colombia, Haiti and North Korea are some of the places where it is dangerous to be a journalist. Nigeria is seen as one of the most dangerous and difficult places for journalists to practise in Africa. Many Nigerian journalists have suffered undue detention. Some have paid the supreme sacrifice.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has decried the repression of the press around the world. According to the General Secretary of the IFJ, Anthony Bellanger, ‘the surge in the killing of journalists and other media workers is a grave cause of concern and yet another wake up call for governments across the globe to take action in the defence of journalism, one of the key pillars of democracy.’

The media is the mouthpiece of the people. Section 22 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) empowers it to hold the government accountable to the people without any encumbrance. There are different international covenants that strengthen this freedom of the press and freedom of expression. Some of them include the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Article 19 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

No doubt, freedom of expression is the cornerstone of democracy. When this freedom is abridged, autocracy will ensue. We recognise the fact that there is no absolute freedom anywhere. All freedoms come with responsibilities. That is why we are elated at the recent establishment of a nine-member board of the National Media Complaints Commission (NMCC) also known as the National Ombudsman by the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) and some other strategic media players.

Regrettably, there are bad eggs in the media industry just as in other professions in Nigeria. Some of the people masquerading as journalists today never went through any formal training or training on the job. The liberalisation of the social media space has also made everyone a journalist with its attendant consequences.

There must be minimum standards for journalists in Nigeria. Professionals must distinguish themselves from quacks. And the only way to achieve this is to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession. People who fail elsewhere should not be accommodated in the media. Media owners should consider enhanced welfare package for journalists and ensure they pay their staff regularly.

We call on the incoming government to take press freedom seriously. It should also partner with the media to find a solution to the high rate of attrition in the industry. Let the cost of production materials, like the newsprint, ink and others, be made duty free. It should also take a critical look at some of the activities of the NBC and stop seeing a section of the media as an enemy.

Let it be known that trampling on the rights of journalists is trampling on the rights of the people. We must do everything possible to protect the freedom of expression if we want justice, development and a robust democracy in the country. Journalists face tremendous risks in the performance of their duties. There is every need to make the environment less risky for them.