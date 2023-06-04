From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called for immediate declaration of state of emergency in the health sector.

The doctors described the situation in health sector as pathetic, saying a state of emergency would will enable the government and stakeholders give urgent and proper attention, and as well pull the necessary funding required to improve the Nigerian health sector.

The doctors, in a communique released at the end of their meeting in Lagos, at the weekend, insisted that the era of paying lip service to the monster called ‘brain drain’ should be over.

The communique signed by Dr. Orji Innocent and Dr. Chikezie Kelechi, President and Secretary-General, respectively of NARD, suggested that a panel be set up to review and harmonize the reports from the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s health agenda for Nigeria committee and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s led health sector reform committee, in order to generate a plan of action in the health sector for the President Tinubu-led administration.

They insisted on their demand for, at least 200 per cent increment in the CONMESS salary structure and the associated allowances as contained in their letter to the government dated 7th July, 2022.

“We have resolved to give the new government some time to quickly resolve this issue and several other ones which are at the root of the current spate of massive brain drain in the sector,” the union said.

The doctors called on Governors Adedapo Abiodun of Ogun, Alex Otti of Abia, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Abdurahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara states and FCT Administration to urgently look into the situation in the health sector in their respective states. He tasked the governors to protect the lives of their people and maintain industrial peace in their states.

“Similarly, we call on the management of LASUTH and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to discontinue the demand for bench fees, stating that it contravenes the decision of the National Council on Establishment to abolish the fees.”

The doctors also appealed to President Tinubu, to as a matter of urgency, put measures in place to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on Nigerians and ensure that monies saved from the removal of subsidy are judiciously used and put into meaningful investments that would better the lives of all Nigerians, stressing that health and education should be prioritized.