From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The State House, in consultation with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning has identified and tentatively screened three of its programmes and projects for possible consideration as pilot cases for Public Private Partnership (PPP).

According a statement by Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, stated this at the First Quarter, 2023 Public Private Partnership Units Consultative Forum (3PUCF) meeting hosted by the State House and organised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The three projects, according to the Permanent Secretary, are: the State House Wildlife Sanctuary and |Children’s Park, the State House Medical Centre and the State House, Lagos Facilities.

Towards ensuring the success and sustainability of the initiative, Umar disclosed that the State House has embarked on rigorous strategic human capacity – building of relevant staff of its PPP Unit.

“Four State House staff participated in the Basic and Intermediate PPP Courses at the Nigeria Institute of Infrastructure and Public Private Partnership (NII3P), the training arm of the ICRC.

“The State House has also trained three staff on PPP Financial Modelling and Risk Assessment in Accra, Ghana and will leverage on the capacity of officers of the Legal Department who have already enjoyed similar Training on PPP Legal and Regulatory Framework,” the Permanent Secretary said, noting that “additional staff are also being considered to undergo the in-depth MBA training programme on PPP being conducted by the NII3P.”

Giving insight on the Consultative Forum, the Permanent Secretary stated that it provided “a veritable platform for stakeholders in the PPP space to collaborate and exchange ideas on initiatives that are aimed at driving economic growth and development in our country.”

“It also serves as a unique opportunity for MDAs to share experiences, ideas and best practices on the execution of PPP projects across different sectors,” he further stated. He enjoined the Forum to seek ways that technology can enhance and expedite the delivery of viable projects.

In his remarks , the Director General, ICRC, Joe Ohiare, listed some of the great strides of the organisation regarding transactions involving MDAs like the Federal Ministry of Interior, Nigeria Ports Authority, Nigeria Immigration Service and NIMASA, to mention a few.

He added that the ICRC had established the Nigeria Institute of Infrastructure and Public Private Partnership for the purpose of capacity building in the sector.

The occasion witnessed the formal inauguration of the PPP Unit of the State House as well as the presentation of papers on Negotiating PPP Agreements on Government Side; and Beyond P&ID – From Contracts / Projects Failure to Federal Contracts Administration System