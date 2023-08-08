… setting of taskforce are mining sites unacceptable

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) has stated that the host communities have no legal right to approve the authenticity of mining operators.

The President, Dele Ayanleke said this in Abuja, on Tuesday while addressing journalists on the effects of State governments interference on the mining sites.

He added that the competence of approving legality of operators resides with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development or any of its agencies, saddled with the various regulatory functions.

He further explained that though the association is not in support of illegal mining activities but the formation of taskforce by host communities is totally unacceptable.

Ayanleke lamented that among the 48 miners arrested and detained by Taraba state government are staff of a company with valid mining license.

” Taraba State Government, or any other state/local governments for that matter, does not have the competence to determine the legality of any operator; such competence resides with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development or any of its agencies, saddled with the various regulatory functions.

“Among the 48 so-called illegal miners now in jail in Taraba State, there are seven members of staff of a company with valid Mining Lease, whose operational site was invaded by operatives of the Task Force.

” We are, however, of the belief and conviction, that the issue of illegality in the system must be appraised and confronted in the whole. A situation where a group of stakeholders is being stigmatized as the perpetrators of illegality by the holders of coercive machinery of state, is totally unacceptable.

He therefore, appeal to the Federal Government to call state governments to order by honoring their oath to defend and uphold the Constitution of the nation in order to engender an atmosphere of mining best practices so that local investors can contribute their quotas to the economic development of the country and open windows for foreign investments.