Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fulani socio-cultural association, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH), has raised the alarm that police and other local security agencies were killing their members silently in communities in Zamfara, Benue and Plateau states.

The association said it has submitted several complaints to relevant state authorities but that no positive response had been received from the states’ authorities.

National President of MAKH, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, told journalists, in Abuja, on Sunday, that state officials of the affected states presented horrible pictures of the destruction against its members at the national delegates’ conference that ended, in Abuja, last week.

He alleged that Air Force officials in the state had deliberately raised its arsenals in aerial bombardment against its members in their various locations in Zamfara State, resulting in the death of its members.

Bodejo was not impressed with the actions taken thus far by Governor Abdullaziz Yari regarding the protection of lives and property of Zamfara people.

On Benue State, MAKH National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan, disclosed that the state government was using its livestock guard officials to attack and kill its members and dispossess them of their sources of livelihood.

According to Alhassan, “Our people are displaced from their traditional source of livelihood by virtue of the anti-open grazing law in Benue state.

“Over 300 of our members have been thrown into jail because of the law.

“Others have been killed extra-judiciously by police and other paramilitary officials allegedly recruited by the state.

“Our people are being harassed and intimidated in Benue. We have approached the court and we are optimistic that justice will be given to us.”

Meanwhile, the association has also raised the alarm that over 200 of its members had died of unknown diseases that broke out in Dekina, Anyingba and other neighbouring communities in Kogi State.

It called on the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant stakeholders to take urgent action to prevent the further spread of the disease.