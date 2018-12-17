Mirror

People who celebrate their birthdays in December claim it’s not the ideal time of year.

Everyone is so focused on ramping up to Christmas and the new year that your special day may seem to fall by the wayside.

And if your birthday falls close to Christmas, you end up getting ‘joint’ presents from people – which is annoying.

But while you might feel you miss out on special birthday celebrations, it turns out December babies have loads of other amazing benefits the rest of us don’t – according to science.

A multitude of scientific studies (and some slightly less scientific studies), indicate that the rest of us might have actually drawn the short straw after all.

December babies are more likely to live longer

People born in December are more likely to live to 105 – or even longer, a study published in the Journal of Aging Research found.

Their birthdays may be last in the year, but they’re more likely to have lots of them.

December babies are nicer people

A survey of US college students shows people born in December complain less than others – and have less frequent mood swings. So they’re probably nicer to be friends with too.

December babies are less likely to contract heart disease

December babies have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, a study of 1,749,400 people from the United States suggests

The study’s principal investigator thinks the findings are down to “seasonal variations”, the Washington Post reported.

They’re more likely to be… dentists?

This is a bit of a weird one, but ONS researchers found a statistical link between birth month and certain professions.

According to that study, December babies were more likely to become dentists. Open wide!

They are morning people

Maybe it’s because they were born in a month where it’s pitch black by tea time, but research has found that people born in December are more likely to enjoy getting an early night AND waking up early .

December-borns are basically getting on with stuff while the rest of us are still bleary eyed and making coffee.

They are natural athletes

Apparently those born in the winter and autumn months have natural athletic capabilities, according to a study in the International Journal of Sports Medicine .

Researchers believe this is due to higher vitamin D exposure during pregnancy. So if you or your child is super sporty and has a winter birthday, this may be why.

So to all those with December birthdays, you might be sick of having your birthday presents wrapped in Christmas paper, but at least you’re more likely to live longer, have a healthy heart, rise early, be an athlete… or a dentist.

READ ALSO: Regular s*x good for elderly, study claims