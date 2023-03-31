In a world where fashion trends change as quickly as the seasons, the importance of standing out and exuding elegance has never been more crucial.

Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade, who are also known as Gemmys or Gemmyss, have always had a deep appreciation for dressing well and expressing their individuality. This passion ultimately motivated them to establish Gemmys Store & Gemmysdecor.

The twins, who originate from Ekiti State and were raised in Lagos, have had a keen interest in fashion from a young ageThey came to the realization that the desire to appear stylish is widespread, leading to an increased demand for fresh designs. Nonetheless, they also acknowledged that being fashionable is not simply a matter of donning the most recent or trendy high-end labels, but rather it involves discovering one’s unique style and effectively coordinating colors to achieve a meaningful aesthetic.

Gemmys Store began as a typical clothing shop, but their distinctive clothing designs set them apart. Despite not selling mainstream branded apparel, their one-of-a-kind quality and designs have generated increasing demand. Their journey from the original Sango Ota location to a branch in Idimu Alimosho and now in Lagos Island has been remarkable. What makes the business thrilling for them is not only achieving their objectives, but also reflecting on their errors and observing how they’ve evolved into more successful business owners

In a recent post on their instagram handle @gemmyss & @gemmysdecor, the twins explained that they love unique and outstanding designs, and that’s what their store is all about. They are not influenced by fashion trends that come and go; instead, they love to stick to their style. They believe that labels have nothing to do with being fashionable, and everyone can’t afford big bran labels . Therefore, they provide simple yet elegant styles of fashion regardless of the brand or even cost.

Gemmyss Store has become the go-to store for those who want to look different, and the business keeps growing. They have proven that you don’t need to sell popular brands to be successful; you need to sell quality designs that people will love. As the saying goes, “People buy what they can afford,” and Gemmys Store has provided affordable yet authentic designs that Nigerians love.

Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade are setting the pace in the Nigerian fashion industry. They have shown that with passion, hard work, and dedication, anyone can make a mark in their chosen field. Gemmys Store is a testament to this, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for these twins and their fast-rising clothing business. As the saying goes, “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” and neither is a successful business. But with persistence and patience, success is achievable.