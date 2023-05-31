By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group has announced the names of 200 undergraduates studying in different institutions across the country, to benefit from its N80m scholarship award for exceptional performance at the 2022 University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The students’ performances were exceptional and were able to satisfy other prerequisite conditions for the prestigious scholarship award of the organization.

The scholarship award would provide financial support for these outstanding Nigerian undergraduates who have excelled in the 2022 UTME.

Explaining how they intend to dole out the cash process, the firm said that the scholarship funds will be disbursed in annual instalments over the course of four academic years, and will provide recipients with the essential financial assistance required to meet their educational expenses.

“Subsequently, the disbursements will be contingent upon the beneficiaries fulfilling certain criteria. These criteria include maintaining their enrollment in the universities and degree programmes to which they were admitted, as well as adhering to the academic and administrative policies set forth by their respective institutions.

Moreso, ensuring compliance with these requirements, the recipients can continue to receive the scholarship throughout their academic journey, facilitating their uninterrupted pursuit of higher education.

Furthermore, the CEO of the firm, Dr Demola Sogunle, said, “At Stanbic IBTC, we recognized the importance of education and its role in shaping the future of our great nation, Nigeria. Our principal objective for this scholarship is to provide unlimited opportunities for bright, young Nigerians who have demonstrated academic merit.”

Sogunle mentioned that the number of annual scholarship recipients was increased from 100 to 200, as education should not be a luxury reserved for a selected few but accessible to all.

He stated that the selection process for the scholarships was rigorous and fair, with beneficiaries chosen from each of the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. The candidates were carefully evaluated based on merit, taking cognisance of their exceptional academic performance.

Sogunle added that by investing in the academic journeys of these exceptional students, the leading end-to-end financial institution will not only make a difference in their lives but also contribute to the development and prosperity of the nation as a whole.

The 200 scholarship recipients will be able to pursue their dreams with financial confidence, knowing that Stanbic IBTC will stand firm to support them.