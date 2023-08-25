From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As part of efforts to diversify the economy and create jobs, over 2,000 youths in Delta State have been trained on responsible and productive use of social media platforms.

At a one-day knowledge driven summit in Asaba, the state capital, participants were urged to leverage social media platforms to create legitimate wealth and become economically self reliant.

The summit with the theme: Building a Digital Economy – Harnessing Social Media for Economic Growth was the first of its kind and was organised by members of Delta Social Media Community.

Convener of the community, Ovie Success Ossai said the initiative was geared towards enhancing economic growth and job creation in Delta State and Nigeria at large.

Ossai added that it was also aimed at addressing the under-utilization of social media platforms and empowering individuals to leverage on the platforms for economic sustainability.

“With rising unemployment rates and the need for sustainable economic development, it is crucial to equip social media users in Delta State with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to harness the potential of social media,” he said.

Ossai listed some of the objectives to include positioning Delta State as a hub of digital innovation; and fostering collaborations and partnerships among social media influencers, industry professionals, government representatives, and community stakeholders to drive positive change in the state.

“This summit aims to create a platform where participants can learn, network and collaborate to unlock the immense potential of social media for economic growth, job creation and social development in Delta State,” Ossai stated.

In his presentation, Director of Academic Planning, Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Hilary Owamah listed ways of leveraging social media to enhance economic sustainability.

Owamah, who recalled personal experiences, urged participants to always understand their social media audience before creating compelling content and build consistent brand identity if they wish to sustain their followership.

He also emphasised the need for engagement and community building in the social media space, adding that participants needed to also utilise opportunities in advertising and paid promotion in the social media.

Speaking on the topic: Benefits of digital economy to the overall economic growth, Delta State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Orode Uduaghan said the social media has become a space where innovation and technology come together to orchestrate dramatic change.

“It is our collective responsibility to embrace social media’s power while sustaining the values of responsible and ethical usage as we forge forth into this bright world.

“By doing this, we help to create a future for Delta State that is marked by a thriving economy, cutting edge technology and an unbreakable sense of community,” she said.

From the political perspective, the chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Area, Obi Kelvin Ezenyili who was the chief host, urged social media influencers to take advantage of the platforms to continuously criticise non-performing politicians.

“In the community where I came from for instance, there is no road to the place. But during campaigns, the politicians find their way there to ask for our votes. After the election, when you are calling them, they will ask you to come and meet them in the city.

“So we need the social media platforms to continuously and consistently remind our leaders of the pressing needs in our communities,” he said.

However, from the security point of view, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, urged social media influencers and users to be conscious of what they post on the net.

Edafe encouraged social media users to acquaint themselves with the Cybercrime Act, 2015 to avoid arrest for obvious crimes committed in the process of using the social media.