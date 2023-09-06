From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Stakeholders in the health sector have called for more enlightenment campaigns and sensitization of Nigerians on the need to key into the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) scheme, saying that it will help them in reducing out of pocket expenditures on accessing healthcare.

The stakeholders gave their views on the scheme at the 3rd quarter’s stakeholders meeting put together by the NHIA in Benin City.

Speaking, the acting state coordinator, NHIA, Edo State chapter, Ehanire Theodore Osas, said one of the problems militating against the scheme is lack of awareness and which must be addressed.

He said Nigerians are not aware of their rights and benefits in the scheme adding that the stakeholders meeting will provide the needed opportunity to create the awareness so that the country attains its universal health coverage status.

“The crowd of persons here show that people want to know more about the NHIA and want it to be better for them.

“Lack of awareness is the problem facing this scheme.

“Most of the people are not aware and that is the essence of this our stakeholders meeting.

“We want them to be aware of their rights and benefits under the NHIA.

“We also want feed back from the challenges they are facing on the field or in their hospitals.

“Most times, people think that government projects do not work but this one is different because this has to do with health. It works but if we don’t tell people how it works, they will not know.

“One of the major ways we can achieve universal health coverage is through enlightenment.

“Let the people know what is on ground, let the people know what the federal government has for them, let them know that there is health insurance and let them know the various health insurance that we have in the state and in the country,” Osas said.

The resource person, Dr. Bright Oniovokukor, representing the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), while speaking on the topic “Claims, Processing and Vetting”, said it became necessary for the hospitals and the Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs) to have a working relationship and understanding to ensure a smooth running of the NHIA in the country.

“Claims are the bills the hospital sent to the HMO and the HMOs have to vet it to be sure that it is done in the right direction and using the appropriate parameters.

“And that has actually been a major challenge with many of the hospitals when they send their bills, the exact amount that they sent, are not paid because they failed to use the right format but this stakeholders meeting is here to correct that,” Oniovokukor said.

Another speaker, Comrade Ehiaguina Gabriel, General Secretary, Committee of Federal Government Establishment, Edo State, said the meeting will enable them address the teething challenges in the scheme.

“The act of the NHIA is good . In other countries, at least, the government takes care of its citizens but in Nigeria, I think this is a welcome development.

“It is a welcome development because some of the things we experience when we access our healthcare providers, today, we have opportunity to talk about them because when you complain of this thing, nobody listen to us,” Gabriel said.