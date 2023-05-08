From Fred Itua, Abuja

A pro-democracy and good governance group within the APC, APC Northern Alliance for Good Governance, has urged the ruling APC and President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider an experienced North Central candidate for the Office of Secretary to the Government of Federation.

The group underscored the significance of the office of SGF for the ruling APC, saying the party’s victory at the presidential poll has ushered in a new four years mandate for it to reinvent itself and make good on its promise to make Nigeria the envy of all.



In a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, Convener of the group Alhaji Sani Mudi, stated that now the political dust had settled, the task now is who gets what, in his cabinet, to help drive national development.

“The president-elect must asses individuals lobbying for positions, based on personal track record, and public trust. The office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is of immense significance, it’s a visible and viable partner in driving the policy of government,” he said.

“Such position, should be manned by experienced hand, with a trajectory of excellent service delivery.”

Therefore, he called on the president-elect and other APC stakeholders to cede the position to the North Central, and make the immediate DG of the presidential campaign, of Tinubu/Shettima, and Plateau State governor, Rt Hon Simon Bako Lalong, the next SGF.

In the same vein, the Secretary of the group, Abdullahi Mohammed, said, “the dust raised by the same-faith ticket of the APC had really shaken the fabric of the country. As such, the APC should look to the direction of a northern Christian, for balance, inclusiveness and equity.”

“Simon Bako Lalong fits in perfectly and is cut for the position, he has the capacity and wherewithal to do the job. He has sacrifice and done a lot for the party. He lost his Senatorial ambition and invested hugely his time, resources and put in everything for the victory of the APC. As such, no amount of compensation is too much,” he said.

In a related development, Chairman of Farmers and Herders Initiative for Peace and Development FHIPD, Dr. Salim Musa Umar opined that, Plateau State, has been relatively peaceful due to the peaceful disposition of Governor Lalong who created the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, which has been very active in resolving disputes in many Plateau Communities.

“Governor Lalong’s all inclusive nature of governance endeared him to many Nigerians. I believe that he is going to be a unifying factor in the country if given the chance to serve as the SGF,” he added.