From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government -owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the use of force in resolving the political crisis in Niger Republic.

The association therefore called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use to his office to avert possible war with the coupists, who took over power in the West African state.

NEC of SSASCGOC comprised of the national officers, branch presidents and secretaries from states and federal corporations, commissions, parastatals, agencies, organizations’ and government-owned companies

In a communique issued at the of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Jos on Friday, the union said that such use of any other means, other than diplomacy, would have a negative effect on other West African States.

The communiqué, which was signed by the President General, Comrade Kayode Surajudeen Alakija, said, “NEC in session, call on the Nigerian President to use his good office as the Chairman of ECOWAS, to continue to explore the option of dialogue and diplomatic engagement in resolving the recent crisis in Niger Republic.

“We also called on ECOWAS to do everything possible to avoid going into war with Niger Republic coupist as it would have negative impact on the ECOWAS communities.”

The association also called on the federal government to do everything possible to ameliorate the plight of Nigerian, who are Dufferin from the effect of the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

It also called on the president to reverse all the anti-people policies and reverse the recent hike in the pump prices petroleum products.

The association lament the rising cases of insecurity across the country, especially the issue of banditry, communal clashes, and IPOB killings in the South-East and called on both the federal, state and local governments to put more effort in bringing an end to these unnecessary killings and also bring out programmes that will create jobs and employment opportunities for teeming Nigerian youths.

The further stated, “NEC in session, support the position of TUC/NLC on subsidy removal that the Federal Government should immediately implement the resolutions jointly signed by the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) also, reverse all anti-citizens policy of the government, including the recent price hike of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), School Fees, Value Added Tax (VAT), and rehabilitation of local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna. Also, the rehabilitation of Eleme section of East-West road infrastructure leading to the refinery.

“NEC in session is calling on the Federal Government to come up with palliative measures that will cushion the effect of the hardship on Nigerian Workers and the citizens. Nigerian Workers’ wages should be increase immediately to reflect current realities.

“NEC in session is also calling on the Federal Government to look into the economic matters bedeviling the country especially as its affects Nigerian workers. The raising inflation in the country is becoming alarming; hence, meeting the needs of a common man is becoming practically impossible. An urgent steps need to be taken to rescue the citizens especially Nigerian workers.