By Ademola Aderemi

Recently, members of the1988 set of St. Peters UNA Primary School, Bashua, Somolu, Lagos gathered at the premises of the school to reunite and put smiles on the faces of the pupils of their alma mater.

It was the 35th anniversary of their graduation from the school. It was a good time for the teachers, old students and pupils. The old students shared wonderful moments typical of a mini reunion.

“Three months ago, five of us created a reunion social media WhatsApp platform of the 1988 set. We started making contacts and adding interested members to the platform. Today, we are about 30 on the platform. Some of us are here, while others are abroad. We meet fortnightly. It was during one of the meetings that the idea of giving back to our alma mater was first initiated.

“Happily for us, our dreams for the school came to reality as we gathered here today to impact the pupils of the school by donating various gifts items to them.”

These were the confessions of two members of the team, Mrs. Taiwo Aina, a businesswoman, and Mrs Adetoro Idika, a teacher.

The old students were attired in blue T shirt atop jean trousers, with the words, “35 years and still counting” boldly written at the back of their shirts.

Many that were present at the event recounted old memories. They were excited that the students of those years are now proud fathers and mothers. In her opening remarks, Headteacher of the school, Mrs O. Sadiku expressed delight at the reunion, saying it was a good gesture that the 1988 set of the school remembered their alma mater in a special way.

She stated further that the best way to live in life is to impact the lives of others positively, adding that the pupils of the school were happy that many of their educational material needs were being taken care of now.

Her words: “I am happy that the 1988 set of St. Peters UNA Primary School came to the rescue when it mattered most.

“The schools are just resuming and the pupils will need books and other writing materials for their academic pursuits. As the head teacher, I always buy books and writing materials for the pupils, because as a mother, I know what it takes to sponsor a child’s education.

“So, when I got the information that the old students of the school were coming to donate exercise books and other writing material, I felt relieved that they have reduced my burden in a special way.

“So, I am happy, the teachers are happy and the pupils are also happy that they would all go home today with 10 exercise books each, with six pens, six pencils, a mathematical set, and brand new school bags given to all of them freely by their fathers and mothers, who were once pupils of this great school.”

Speaking on the reason for fulfilling the dream of impacting the lives of the pupils of the school, one of the old students, Alhaji Kehinde Aderemi, Chief Press Secretary to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland,Iba Gani Adams, said the act of giving back to the alma mater is spiritual and rewarding.

Aderemi also added that he felt the urge to do more while distributing the items because he noticed the overwhelming joy in the eyes of the pupils, even as he described the gesture as one of those things that pleases God. He urged the teachers to continue to guide the pupils by making sure that the pupils make good use of the school materials presented to them.

“We all created time out of our busy schedules to be part of this historic moment. I am excited to be part of this success story. It is fulfilling and I am sure God will surely reward all of us that had contributed in one way or the other to fulfil this dream,” he stated.

In her remarks, MrsTaiwo Aina said the idea to give back to the school was a well- planned one by all the members, adding that the visit to the school as well as the presentation of those items were the beginning of greater things to come. While speaking, Mrs. Adetoro Idika also applauded the head teacher for supporting the lofty ideas. The head teacher, according to her, was able to bridge the gap between the old students and the pupils of the school.

Also speaking, another old student, Mr Segun Adedeyin, a teacher, said it was also necessary to appreciate teachers.

“As former pupils of this primary school, we are happy that the pupils are in good hands. They show hope and determination to excel and I am optimistic that they will continue to be a blessing to the country,” he stated.

In his remarks, Ayo Aganmayomi said it is better to sow a seed in the life of others, adding that the donation of exercise books and other writing materials was like sowing a seed in the lives of the pupils, and it would make good impact in their future endeavours. “I see this reunion beyond today, and I am sure we are giving the future leaders the opportunity to be great. They will all grow up and remember this day as one of the most memorable days in their lives.

“We intend to use the platform to reach out to our teachers too and see how we can build a strong bond with them,” he stated.

Another old student, Mr Donatus Anyaegbu said the support given to the school and the pupils was more impactful than any other gesture.

He urged other members of the 1988 set to come up with ideas that will further strengthen the bond. “We are all part of the success story of our alma mater. Many of us are doing wonders in our respective areas. And we must continue to build on the success achieved by this gathering today,” he said.

Mr Wasiu Adedayo, a banker, said the mini reunion was symbolic. He expressed joy that it turned out to be such a wonderful meeting.

Mrs. Sakirat Odeyingbo similarly expressed joy that she was able to be part of the team that God had used to impact the pupils’ lives.

Each of the teachers also got a grater machine, while pupils of two other neighbouring primary schools – St. Augustine Primary school and St. Paul Primary School got two exercise books each, alongside other writing items. Two of the teachers, Mr Dada and Mrs Abiodun, who spoke on behalf of their colleagues, showered praises on the old students for their good gesture.

“It is our prayers that God will bless you all. By remembering your alma mater, you have impacted the pupils’ lives,” they said.

The group later moved to the nearby Chicken Republic, Gbagada, Lagos, for a mini-party, with lots to eat and drink.