From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has appealed to residents of Birnin Kebbi and evironment to be patient as the total blackout being experienced would soon be over.

The Secretary to Kebbi State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida made the plea when he visited the substationn of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) alongside with the SA political and power Alhaji Kabir Sani-Giant in Birnin Kebbi.

It could be recalled that on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, one 90MVA (330KV/132KV) and a 60MVA (132KV/33KV) transformers were destroyed as a result of fire incident which affected three states of Kebbi, Sokoto and part of Zamfara.

The SSG said the call became imperative in view of the lingering power outage being faced by the residents in the last nine or ten days.

He explained that he was in the scene on behalf of the State Governor, who instructed him to monitor the work because he doesn’t want his people to remain in darkness, assuring that the governor was always in support of what would bring joy and happiness to his constituents.

Bala, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far, said the team of engineers had assured that their headquarters in Abuja had given them two weeks to fix the light.

“We came, we saw the level of efforts being put in place and we are satisfied. All we need from our people is prayers for them to do a good job and complete it within the stipulated period and we are hopeful that the work will be completed on schedule,” he said.

Also speaking, the Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs and Power, Alhaji Kabiru Sani-Giant said considering the level of damage in the substatation, no one would have expected the work to attain such appreciable level, adding that the engineers had shown a high sense of commitment to the work.

While appreciating the team of engineers and other technical staff of TCN for displaying professionalism, Sani-Giant said from all indication the team would meet the two weeks target set by the management of the company.

He appealed to all the affected customers to be patient and consider what happened a destiny from Almighty God that nobody could avert it.

The governor’s aid advised people to imbibe good culture of using electricity by switching off all appliances when not in use to minimise power wastage and possible fire outbreak.

Sani-Giant said: “We should borrow a leave from our neighbours, Niger Republic, they have that discipline, they switch on bulb when there is need for it unlike us Nigerians, we allow our bulbs on even during the day time when we don’t need them.”

On possible damages during restoration of power, the adviser insisted that announcement would be made through radio, television stations and other platforms for residents to put off all appliances to avoid damages and safeguard their property.