By Bimbola Oyesola

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has vowed to resist victimization of its members working at the Lekki Free Port Terminal.

The marine branch of the union, while pledging its support to the management of the terminal, promised to defend the organisation.

The president of SSASCGOC, Maritime, Akinola Bodunde, at the inauguration of the new executive committee of the union at Lekki terminal, said the essence of inaugurating the union there was not to witch-hunt the management but to enable efficiency at the facility.

He said, “We did not come here to fight the management, rather, we are here to partner with you so that things can be done in the right way.

“Unionizing our members here is aimed at increasing your productivity. The era of banging tables is over, in Nigeria today, we are one of the unions to be reckoned with.

He noted that the priority of the union is the progress of the organisation, pledging that the union will stand by the management and the workers.

Bodunde however warned the new executives against greed, selfishness, victimisation and sentiments.

“To the executives, we won’t tolerate greed, victimisation, sentiments. Your priority is how the job will move forward. As executives, carry everybody along,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, President General of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Adewale Adeyanju emphasized the importance of both unions working in harmony.

Adeyanju who doubles as the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and represented at the inauguration by Harry Tonye, deputy president-general of MWUN, explained that the unions are not out to fight the management, but to help it grow and make the organisation efficient.

His words, “We will ensure that we nurture the project to maturity. We will not allow victimisation of workers.

“You have to cook a good food for the workers to be able to deliver efficiently because if you don’t cook good food and we have to cook for you, you will not be able to eat it.”

He equally admonished the new executives to carry the workers, union and management along in whatever they are doing.

He implored them to adopt dialogue over banging of tables as means of negotiating with the management of the organisation.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of LFT, Mr. Yann Magarian stated the resolve of the terminal to work with the workers.

He promised to adhere to the rules of engagement as contained in the labour laws saying, “We will do something together.”

Also speaking, Fubara Awanta, General Manager/Head of Government Relations of LFT assured the union of cordial relation with the management.

He stated that the good relationship between the two bodies would be sustained.

In his acceptance speech, Henry Folorunsho, the Chairman of the newly inaugurated District sought the support of the union members and that of the management even as he promised to uphold all the expectations of his office.

“With your support and support of our members, we will uphold all that is expected of us.

“I am very happy to work with you and we expect the management to cook well for us,” he stated.