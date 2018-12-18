Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) University of Nigeria, Nsukka chapter, has joined the three days warning strike declared by their national body.

Addressing newsmen, in Nsukka, on Monday, shortly after their emergency Congress, chairman SSANU-UNN, Comrade Eruah Paul, said that the emergency Congress was to brief members and carry out the directive of national executives that every SSANU chapter should embark on three days warning strike starting from 17th to 19th of this month.

“The warning strike is to remind Federal government to pay N8 billion in order to off-set earned allowance owed to non-academic staff of public universities.

“And sacking, non integration of University Staff Primary School workers in university payroll.

READ ALSO: Alleged money laundering: Ex-bank chiefs docked, get N50m bail each

“Following the 35th regular National Executive Council meeting held at Enugu State University of Science and Technology NEC authorised all the branch chapters to join.

“Our peaceful prostest is part of the three days warning strike to tell the federal government about SSANU dissatisfaction for not obeying the memorandum we reached with Federal government,” he said.

The Daily Sun gathered that SSANU members, numbering about 2,000, after the emergency Congress, marched in a peaceful protest within the campus, bearing placards with different inscriptions such as ‘President Buhari prove to Nigerian that you are still in charge, pay us our money’, ‘Give us our N8billion now’, ‘Disburse our end allowance now, our members are hungry’.