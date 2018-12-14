NAN

The Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF) on Friday, adopted a new constitution that would reposition the sport for better performance in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new constitution, containing guidelines for Nigeria’s squash community, was adopted by members of the federation’s General Congress in Abuja

The President of NSF, Boys Oyerinde, said the constitution as adopted by the Squash General Congress in Abuja would help to guide the operations of the federation.

According to him, the adoption of the constitution is long expected,“we thank God that we are able to have a full house to deliberate and adopt it.“

”The constitution is a document that will guide the activities of federation. We enhance what was in the draft constitution to strengthen and performance,” he said.

Oyerinde also said the new constitution would create awareness about the sport in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

The NSF president said the new constitution would address “everything” that concerned the governance of squash in Nigeria, including elections, competitions and a code of conduct for athletes.