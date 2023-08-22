…As Paul Onuora soccer tourney kicks off

By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In a bid to discourage the youths, especially the tender ones, from all forms of social vices, a philanthropist Hon. Paul Onuora seek reviving football sport to engage and empower youths in the country.

Describing sport as a veritable means of uplifting this teeming young adults, Onuora stressed.

“The maiden edition of the yearly , Paul Onuora Football Tournament for the U-15 and U- 17 boys has commenced with 20 teams from across the 20 Local Government Area, in Lagos State competing among themselves.

The competition, Kicks off with an official unveiling of the tournament. The event which was organised in junction with St Eves Concept,is a grassroot tourney aimed to discover football talent,designed to be developed and transform.

Teams taking part in the competition are currently engaged in round-robin fixtures at three venues namely: Eagles Club football arena, Stadium other location in Surulere

During the unveiling trophies for the tournament, the sponsor, Hon. Paul said the reason for the competition was to empower the youth.

“We want to contribute to national development through sports by bankrolling the competition, while we hope that these players will seize the opportunity afforded them to better their careers,” he said.

Onuora, who presented trophies to the organisers, harped on the need to engage the youth positively and charged the government to collaborate, unite the youths through football.

He stressed on talents discovered during the competition, would be properly harnessed and utilize

Onuora said those who have the resources should try to do something for the less privileged, engage the youth because football changes lives. I have seen it happen.

This competition would aid football development and empower youth in Lagos.

We are prepared to give them the needed support and ensure the organisers would have a hitch-free tournament. Football is an enigmatic unifier that can bridge any gap and I am happy to sponsor this competition.

Moreso,he urged stakeholders involved in the tournament to work toward the success of the competition.

“We all know that football is the greatest unifying element that can foster peace in any society and keep a lot of youth off the street.

“The main purpose is to enhance football in this area and engage our youth in sport and as it is popularly said, charity begins at home

“The top three teams and outstanding players in the competition will receive mouth-watering cash prizes with winners in both categories going home with an offer that can help him achieve career success.

Moreso,the finals of the competition will hold in August, before their academic classes resume.

On her part, the Convener of the event, Mrs Evelyn Okereke said that she wanted something productive and being a football sport lover, she thought of using the power of football to empower the teeming youth of the state who are talented in the round leather game.

Okereke added that we would be grooming young players on the modern day’s techniques and tactics of world-class soccer after the tourney. There is an academy we intend to engage them with after the competition.

She stated that the Academy gives the vibrant youths the opportunity to achieve their ambition of playing/studying within Nigeria and if fortune smile on them,overseas and to be a world-class professional player in the years to come.

Meanwhile,the Chairman at the event, Prince Azubuike Ewremadu said the football tournament is not just a competition but an embodiment of our community’s potential and resilience that symbolizes the harmonious fusion of talent, dedication and camaraderie.

Ewremadu noted through this tournament, we aim to create an environment that not only celebrates sporting excellence but also nurtures a sense of togetherness among our diverse community members.

He acknowledged the support from all the partners of the football tournament, especially the fervent support that came from the various communities.

However, reiterating today’s unveiling, he said it would be a great success.